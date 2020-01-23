Kelly Ripa reveals the funny reason why she closed daughter Lola's debit card

advertisement

Kelly Ripa recently had to close one of the debit cards she gave to her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old talk show host spoke about the circumstances that resulted in her daughter being excluded from work in an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. It turns out that the convenience of food delivery apps is to blame.

“I didn’t know our daughter had postmates,” Ripa admitted Tuesday through Us Weekly. “She’s in college and we enrolled her on a meal plan because we’re not monsters. We enrolled her on a meal program. But you know she doesn’t like school meals, so she ordered postmates. The following would happen : She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 if it was delivered three blocks in New York City. “

Neither Ripa nor husband Mark Consuelos graciously attended their high-priced dinner, and as Ripa put it: “Oh, we closed the debit card account that she had.”

Earlier this week, Ripa was quite open when she thanked her co-host Ryan Seacrest, who she thought influenced her decision to stop drinking.

“They say that the Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa joked on Monday’s show. “Now I think I caused this slump because I stopped drinking. I influenced the market.”

While carefree in this regard, Ripa stopped drinking in 2017, the same year that Seacrest accompanied her as the co-host of the day’s talk show. Her husband attributes the decision, at least in part, to her renewed commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy eating is admirable and the benefits show,” Consuelos wrote on social media at the time. “Yes, she wears a bikini at the age of 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years.”

Earlier this month, Ripa managed to draw attention to Instagram on two different occasions. First she wore a confused turban to herald the new year. Second, she called Consuelos “Papa” in an Instagram post that led to a lively online discussion.

Live on ABC’s on weekday mornings with Kelly and Ryan.

