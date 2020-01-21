Kelly Ripa reveals that she is sober and does Ryan Seacrest honor

advertisement

Kelly Ripa has gone from her drinking cold turkey – and co-host Ryan Seacrest makes this their own!

The 49-year-old talk show host dropped the bomb information during a discussion about the “wine problem” in America.

“They say that Americans bought less wine last year,” she told Seacrest co-moderator on January 20 Live with Kelly & Ryan, “It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century. Well, I think that’s because I stopped drinking, I caused this slip. I influenced the market.

advertisement

“I’m not saying I drove people away. I say I stopped buying wine and there is a 25 percent drop,” she joked.

Seacrest, 45, intervened and praised her changed lifestyle. “I started the show and it stopped drinking,” he said. “What does that tell you? I don’t know … so good or so bad? “

Ripa then replied: “Actually very well. It is wonderful.”

Readers are aware that Seacrest joined Live Ripa in 2017 as a co-host. At that time, the decision to go to Seacrest was “ultimately [former ABC president] Ben Sherwood’s call,” according to RadarOnline.com, because he wasn’t Ripa’s first choice.

According to one source, “she preferred someone who is less known,” and “wanted someone to deal with, and that’s not Ryan.” “He is a big star like her,” the source continued.

Ripa’s preferences created a tension between the two that worsened as that of Seacrest idol Gig made her question about his dedication to the show.

“It’s like Kelly has been cheated again. Ryan wasn’t her first choice, but she was convinced by the network that he would bring up a list of guests and reviews,” a source said said only radar. “Now she has found out that it is all about it idol and not really just about them! “

Since then, Ripa and Seacrest have maintained a very close bond and expressed their joy in working together.

“It feels like Ryan has always been here because he has been an important part of my life outside of the camera for the past 15 years, so it feels like he has always been here,” said Ripa once E! news, “Time flies really fast when you’re having fun.”

A feeling that Seacrest certainly reproduces. “I literally get up every morning to see her,” he said E!“And the fact that we can chat and catch up on national television and this is a job is a dream.”

advertisement