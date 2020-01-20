Kelly Ripa reveals sobriety, 'Live!' Credits Cohost Ryan Seacrest

advertisement

During Monday, January 21st, episode of Live! With Kelly & Ryan, Kelly Ripa revealed that she had stopped drinking alcohol. The beloved TV host’s confession totally surprised fans when she announced that she hadn’t had a sip of alcohol in years.

“They say that the Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Kelly, 49, told viewers during the last episode of the show. “Well, I think that’s because I did stopped drinking and caused this bath. I influenced the market. “

She jokingly added, “I’m not saying I chased people away [no more alcohol], I said I stopped buying wine and there is a … bath.”

Gregory Pace / Shutterstock

Although Kelly didn’t provide fans with an explanation as to why she really wanted to stop drinking, she apparently indicated a cohost Ryan Seacrest had something to do with it. As she continued to explain her reasoning, Hope & Faith Alaun said that she stopped drinking when Ryan, 45, was replaced Michael Strahan as cohost back in 2017.

“I started the show and it stopped drinking. What does that tell you? “Joked the American judge. “Exactly … it’s amazing,” agreed Kelly.

Kelly has been in Hollywood for several decades and always has an almost perfect figure. Despite his slim and enviable figure, All My Children is alum – the proud mother of children Michael [22], Lola [18] and Joaquin [16] with her long-time husband Mark Consuelos – Once admitted, it is not limited to indulgences.

“Here’s the thing,” she said during an interview with Bon Appétit in January 2019. “These are things I would never have contaminated with at 38. But at 48, I say:” Who cares? Life is short. Eat the peanut butter and jelly. ‘ “

In fact, Kelly revealed that she and her Riverdale actor husband – who pioneered in 1998 – eat peanut butter and jam sandwiches more often than fans might think.

“Mark and I used to have peanut butter and jelly as bedtime snacks. I’m not sure why. I didn’t really like it as a child, but I’m here now, ”she said at the time. “I get ciabatta bread and now eat half a sandwich before bed with chunky Skippy peanut butter or Justin’s honey peanut butter and Bonne Maman strawberry or raspberry jam.”

You go girl

