Not a fan! Kelly Ripa and Mark ConsuelosThe 18-year-old daughter Lola jokingly beat up her parents’ romance after an NSFW Instagram exchange.

“Oil Change,” the cohost of Live With Kelly and Ryan, 49, recorded an Instagram video of herself on Monday, February 10, in which she picks up the skirt of her black dress to reveal a friend who pretends to be below

When Lola saw via @commentsbycelebs that the 48-year-old Riverdale star had commented: “Was already there”, she wrote: “Absolutely repulsive.”

The couple, who married in 1996, also share sons Michael [22] and Joaquin [16]. While her youngest son agrees with his PDA, Lola and her older brother want Ripa and Consuelos to keep him PG.

Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

“Well, my daughter and my older son are disgusted when there is a PDA. And I don’t mean with a PDA … we don’t mess around, but when there is a PDA, like when Mark kisses me, they are like ‘Ugh “ugh! ‘”, the Daytime Emmy winner told us exclusively to Weekly in November 2018. “I mean, really, that’s the reaction. You are disgusted!”

As for Joaquin, the New Jersey native said to us, “He says,” Oh, that’s so nice. “He’s still cute. You haven’t ruined him the other two, but I know it will come. I have another year and then he’s like” Ew! “”

He still lives at home while his older siblings are attending New York University. Lola started in September and Ripa exclusively told us three months later that she loved it. The journalist added, “She’s got a final this week, so she’s a little stressed out.”

Ripa doesn’t want her daughter to come home when school gets tough, she said Ryan Seacrest In September I declare: “At college you start to establish yourself as an independent person. If your child goes to college and stays there, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to find out. “I treat it [like long distance calls]. I did the same for my son. “You have to find out.”

