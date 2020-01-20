advertisement

Kelly Ripa at the 29th Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Gala on October 29, 2019 in New York City. Adam Nemser / startraksphoto.com

Wine down! Kelly Ripa revealed that she is sober on Live with Kelly and Ryan and joked that her lifestyle change may have been related to the drop in US wine sales last year.

“They say that the Americans bought less wine last year,” said 49-year-old Ripa on Monday, January 20. “It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century. I think that’s because I stopped drinking and caused this bath.”

“I influenced the market,” said the mother of three. “I’m not saying I drove people away (from alcohol consumption). I say I stopped buying wine and there was a bath.”

Ripa didn’t reveal why she stopped drinking or how long she was sober during the episode, but her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, may have been behind the change.

“I started the show and it stopped drinking,” said Seacrest, 45, playfully on the morning program. “What does that tell you?”

Kelly Ripa at the TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019 on Cipriani Wall Street on June 17, 2019 in New York City. ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

The New Jersey native replied: “Exactly. It is wonderful!”

Seacrest joined the show in May 2017 after Ripa led the talk show solo with changing comrades for a year. She took over following her former colleague Michael StrahanDeparture in May 2016.

Ripa and Seacrest have often made fun of each other on the screen in the past two years. Last time, in January 2019, the American Idol presenter took a splash from his chair and fell to the floor while Ripa spoke.

He tried to catch a golden balloon and instead fell right next to the alum of All My Children. Ripa then jumped from her seat to check on him, and both the audience and the internet laughed at the radio host’s expense.

“First fumble of the new season,” Seacrest wrote at the time alongside the clip of the incident on Instagram. “Hope I can make the playoffs.”

Quitting alcohol wasn’t the only lifestyle change that Ripa was facing in 2019. The show host and husband in the morning Mark ConsuelosThe middle child and only daughter, Lola, 18, graduated from high school and started college in the fall.

Although they don’t have empty nests yet (their 16-year-old son Joaquin still lives at home), the couple misses having all three children with them. The 22-year-old studied at New York University and lives in Brooklyn.

“With the age of the children … we know that these vacations will be nearing the end of the day, and we can set all kinds of guidelines for where they will spend their vacations and (will) have to share them with their new families,” the Riverdale Star told us Weekly exclusively in December 2019 with.

The couple told us that a full house for Christmas is still special even when the kids are grown up.

“Your children grow up in no time and suddenly you ask them to spend time with you,” joked the Hope & Faith alum.

The television personality revealed that while her two elders had decided to stay nearby in college, she asked Lola to treat New York University as if they were not in the city where her parents lived.

“At college you start to establish yourself as an independent person,” said Ripa during an interview with Ryan Seacrest in September 2019. “If your child goes to college and stays on site … if she is homesick, I have her say, ‘You can’t come home. You have to find out. ‘

She added: “I treat it (like long distance calls). I did the same for my son. “You have to find out.”

