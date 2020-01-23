Kelly Ripa daughter Lola shuts down her debit card

advertisement

As it appears Kelly RipaDaughter Lola got a little too wild with her debit card, as her famous mother recently had to shut her down for a reason.

On Tuesday, January 21st, 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan revealed that she wasn’t exactly sure about Lola, 18. “I didn’t know our daughter had postmates,” she said. “She’s in college and we signed her up for a meal plan because we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

Postmates is all about couriers delivering food to you, but let’s just say it’s not very cheap. “But you know, she doesn’t like school meals, so she ordered postmates,” continued the television personality. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 if it were delivered three blocks to New York City.” And that’s why Kelly and her husband got it Mark Consueloshad to make a change.

advertisement

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“Oh, we closed the debit card account she had,” Kelly said.

In addition to Lola, Kelly and Mark also share two sons – Michael [22] and Joaquin [16]. The famous couple was open about their children in the past. They touched on the fact that they get a lot of feedback from their only daughter when it comes to fashion.

“We literally have nothing to do with it because she is ashamed of everything we wear,” the blonde beauty told Lola people, who are ashamed of their parents. But it can also be very helpful. “Sometimes I ask them for advice,” the Riverdale actor told the branch. “You know, she’ll let us know if something bad happens.”

“She doesn’t even care about me,” added Kelly. “She just feels that what I’m wearing is embarrassing and terrible. But then I think that means I did something right. … I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing. “

While Lola is in college right now, it’s good to hear that she and her people still have a lot of memorable moments between them – we can’t wait to hear more stories from them!

advertisement