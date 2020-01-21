advertisement

Kelly Ripa revealed that Ryan Seacrest had helped her stop drinking when American Idol presenter joined Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017. In the Monday episode, Ripa said her life has been “amazing” since she left alcohol behind. The unveiling came as Ripa and Seacrest discussed a new report on a decline in US wine sales.

“They say that the Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” said Ripa on Monday, PEOPLE reports. “Now I think I caused this slump because I stopped drinking. I influenced the market.”

“I’m not saying I chased people away [no more alcohol], I said I stopped buying wine and there was a … bath,” the triple mother continued.

advertisement

“I started the show and it stopped drinking,” quipped Seacrest. “What does that tell you?”

“Exactly … it’s incredible,” added Ripa, 49.

Last week, the industry tracker IWSR reported a 0.9 percent drop in US wine consumption, according to The Wall Street Journal. It was the first such decline in 25 years. Overall, US wine sales rose 1.1 percent year over year to $ 38.3 billion.

“Compared to previous generations, millennials don’t stand for wine with open arms,” ​​said Brandy Rand, chief operating officer for America at IWSR, the Wall Street Journal. “With the increase in low and non-alcoholic products and the general consumer trends towards health and well-being, wine is in a difficult situation.”

That doesn’t explain why Ripa stopped drinking. During the Monday episode, she didn’t explain what other factors were behind her decision, but the actress clearly takes it seriously to stay fit. When husband Mark Consuelos published a photo of himself in a bikini in 2018, he told a critic that she was committed to healthy eating.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy eating is admirable and the benefits show,” Consuelos wrote at the time. “Yes, she wears a bikini at the age of 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years.”

Ripa also told viewers in 2015 that she followed a highly alkaline diet that focused on vegetables and avoided acidic foods.

“It changed my life, it changed the way I think about food,” said Ripa at the time.

Seacrest also takes it seriously to stay fit. He has to consider how often he is on TV and on the radio. Seacrest trains four to five days a week in New York’s Dogpound gym.

“I want to look stronger and taller than a 13-year-old child,” Seacrest told Men’s Health last year.

Seacrest will be back on American Idol at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement