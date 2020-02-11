Kelly Ripas and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola loves her parents, but that doesn’t mean that she wants to see her flirt on the Internet. On Monday, the 18-year-old jokingly called her parents on Instagram after Consuelos left a cheeky comment on a post Ripa shared of herself to lift the hem of the Christian Siriano ball gown she wore at the Oscars to reveal the seated producer Albert Bianchini underneath.

“Oil change,” she wrote, to which her husband replied, “Been there ..”

Comments from celebrities put the interaction back in the spotlight and Lola seemed to be joking in the comments that her parents were “absolutely repulsive”.

“You came out first, Boo! #Orsecond,” Bianchini cracked in response to Lola. Ripa jumped in and replied: “Nobody came out. It was all Caesarean sections. Thanks for the memories, folks.”

Ripa and Consuelos visited the Oscars together on Sunday and Ripa called the evening “Prom # 2020” on an Instagram photo that she shared about herself and her husband.

“You try to be like Tarek and me … and it’s funny,” said Lola.

Ripa and Consuelos share their sons Michael [22] and Joaquin [16] with Lola.

Last year Ripa told PEOPLE that Michael “has the strongest moral compass of all people I’ve ever known”.

“He’s just such a good, decent, and thoroughly kind person,” she said.

Michael thought Lola was “the funniest, no doubt.”

“She’s just so smart and funny and funny, and she just understands, you know?” Consuelos said. “Lola knows exactly what people are about and how they deal with themselves in every situation.”

As for Joaquin, according to his father, he is “toughest, but without complaining”.

“He’s the boy who does homework over the weekend and comes in on a Friday to focus and get it right,” enthused Ripa.

“It’s a cliché, but beauty really comes from within,” Consuelos reflected. “And our children get that.” Ripa added: “They have been on photo shoots and Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and changed, so don’t be fooled by what tells you in a picture how to look . This is not really beauty. “

