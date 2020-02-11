celebrity couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos“PDA is still killing his 18 year old daughter, Lola Consuelos, Most recently, she talked about her parents’ brisk exchange on Instagram when Kelly, 49, posted a video of herself lifting her 2020 Oscars dress to reveal producer Albert Bianchini hiding under it.

“Been there …” wrote Mark, 48, funny in the comments. However, his daughter didn’t find it so funny.

“Absolutely repulsive,” Lola wrote back, obviously feeling distraught.

Kelly recorded the video “Oil change” and wore a bespoke ball gown by none other than Project Runway for the 92nd Academy Awards Christian Siriano, Although Lola did not attend the Hollywood event with her parents, Kelly made sure that her night was documented on Instagram.

She shared a photo of her and Mark on the red carpet and another of her boyfriend at the Vanity Fair after the party. Lola didn’t seem to have a problem with these snapshots, but she didn’t mind when her mother “shut down” her debit card for ordering too many postmates.

“I didn’t know our daughter had postmates,” Kelly said on her talk show. “She’s in college and we signed her up for a meal plan because we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program.”

“But you know, she doesn’t like school meals, so she ordered postmates,” added the TV personality. “Here’s what would happen. She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 if it were delivered three blocks in New York City.”

Due to the high birth rates, Kelly made a decision by management to stop her daughter’s spending habits. “Oh, we closed your debit card account,” said Kelly.

We definitely would have done the same thing, but we wonder if Kelly and Mark will dial down their PDA a bit – at least for Lola?