Looks amazing! Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos The moderator of the talk show uses her cohost to report on the glamor and glamor of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Ryan Seacrest, but snuggled up a bit before her actor-husband. The A-listeners looked amazing in their black clothes at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Kelly looked ultra-glamorous in a stunning black ball gown with a ruffled neckline. Their ensemble was particularly chic, with their hair pinned up and a touch of color with emerald earrings. The asterisk confessed to E! On the red carpet on which she was wearing “full body make-up”. Mark wore it classically in a dark blue tuxedo with a black lapel and a bow tie.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

This is not the first time that Kelly [49] and Mark [48] have attended the legendary award ceremony. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star shared two Instagram photos of the couple on the red carpet last year. “Prom with dad a year ago. #oscars, ”wrote former Hope & Faith actress on February 9.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

We can never get enough of the adorable husband and wife. They have been married for 23 years and Kelly has been in Live! on January 24th.

“You will fight, you will have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it is a marathon,” she explained. “There will be mile 24 if you want me to stop.” But you just have to assert yourself push through. “

Kelly and Mark – the children Lola, Michael and Joaquin share – are there in the long run, despite the challenges they face on the way. “There’s really nothing insurmountable other than abuse or anything like that,” she added. “You will fight. You will have disagreements. You will fundamentally disagree. And if you take a breath, you usually cannot remember what you are fighting about.”

Always be the cutest!