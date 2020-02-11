Kelly Oubre Jr. # 3 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Phoenix Sun’s wing Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t start for the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, a 125-100 loss for the Suns.

After the game, head coach Monty Williams said that Oubre would not start for an “internal” reason, as Gina Mizell of The Athletic said. The game’s NBA television program reported that Oubre had missed the team bus. Oubre admitted that it had happened, via Mizell.

Oubre was replaced on the grid by newcomer Cam Johnson, who got his first career start. It was the first time Oubre left the bank this season.

He came from the bank and played most of his regular role in 27 minutes. He had 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in 4-of-9 shooting.

The timing was not that good, to say the least, as not only were the Suns understaffed, but Oubre had the best week of his NBA career too.

The 24-year-old was nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Week. In the last four games he scored an average of 27.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting more than 50% from the field and out of the range of three points.

In 51 previous games this season, Oubre averaged a career high of 19.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Phoenix was on the grid without Oubre when they already missed most of their front court. The starting center Deandre Ayton was canceled due to pain in the left ankle, while important reserves such as Aron Baynes, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky also failed. Cheick Diallo was the only healthy sun that was big, and he started in Ayton’s place.

In the game itself, it was a crazy, badly played thing on both sides. Despite a second off-night game for Devin Booker with just 10 points and five assists in the 2v11 shootout, Phoenix was within striking distance at half-time, just nine points behind.

The Lakers never really felt the need to free themselves from speed control, and it turned out that staying there was indeed enough. Their lead finally brought a Suns deficit of over 15 points in the middle of the third quarter, and from then on Phoenix couldn’t make up for anything.

The Suns had enough shooting and attacking contributions from others to keep the game relatively close given the circumstances.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points, Diallo 15 and Jevon Carter 13 from the bank.

Anthony Davis finished the race with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while LeBron James never turned it up to two to score 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Rondo district was bizarrely 4 out of 5 from the three-point range and scored 23 points.

NEXT

The Suns are playing their last game at home against the Golden State Warriors before Wednesday’s All Star break. The tip is set at 7 p.m. at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

Follow @KellanOlson