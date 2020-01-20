Kelly Oubre Jr. is said to be Suns Vs. Return Spurs

advertisement

Kelly Oubre Jr. # 3 of the Phoenix Suns Slam defeated Nikola Vucevic # 9 of the Orlando Magic in the second half of the NBA game at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 10, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The suns defeated the Magic 98-94. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Kelly Oubre Jr. knows the signs.

The energetic wing of the Phoenix Suns had previously suffered a concussion in the NBA. So when the second half of Tuesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks didn’t go right, he knew what was going on.

In the middle of the first quarter of this game, Oubre was hit by Hawk’s tall man, John Collins.

Here is the shot to the head that Oubre shot in the first quarter and was considered an open foul. pic.twitter.com/3AaMvQO1Rr

– Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson), January 15, 2020

Oubre seemed to be trying to shake it off and said on Monday at the shootaround that the hit was in an area that had been sore, but the concussion symptoms did not appear immediately.

He went on to play 38 minutes in this game, clearly not right, shooting 4-for-16 out of the field.

Oubre was placed under the NBA’s concussion protocol, which caused him to miss street games in New York and Boston.

He traveled with the team, but had to watch the game against the Knicks from the hotel. He is likely for Monday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

“I feel good, man,” he said. “For the past few days, I’ve just been trying to mentally find myself. Make sure my body feels good and so on.”

The log is extensive and requires Oubre to wait 24 hours for the first hit. At that time, many included traffickers who checked into Oubre and slowly had to physically upgrade to ensure that everything was fine.

Head coach Monty Williams is aware of the dangers the athletes pose and said it is a question of patience to get Oubre back.

“Just wait,” he said. “There is not much to do for me. I just sit and they tell me when he can play.

“It’s a delicate topic when you look at the boys in football and even some of the stories I’ve heard from boys in basketball who have had problems with it, so you just have to wait until they pass all the tests and that’s it everything I can do. “

Oubre had to do some tests on the computer, e.g. B. Memory games played in arenas by determining where the correct pairs of cards are.

The timing had a lot to offer, when Oubre was traded to the Suns last December, he also watched the Suns against the Knicks in a New York hotel room before going to Boston.

Oubre was obviously watching these games and itched to be out there and see where he could make a difference.

Fortunately for him and his team, the Suns took the lead 2-0, thanks in large part to the game played by substitute Mikal Bridges.

The Suns defeated the teams 28 points in the last two games when Bridges was on the pitch, including the win of Boston when Bridges had a career high of 26 points and six three-point points.

“I love to see it,” said Oubre about Bridges. “I am pleased that his confidence is growing. He continues to play in this league.” It is his second year in the NBA, so it will be a gradual process and he will continue to do so. But he’s just a professional, so it’s expected, but I expect more. ‘

As open as Williams was to changes in rotation that depend on how good or bad the team’s pace is, it will be curious if he pulls the trigger when he pulls Oubre off the bench.

This is a lineup that some fans thought was the best choice for Phoenix before the season started, as Oubre’s hit rate could benefit the second unit and Bridges’ defensive presence will affect the game outside of the goals.

Williams was not afraid to take measures similar to Deandre Ayton’s from the bank. So be sure to give a tip before seeing your decision.

