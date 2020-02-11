Kelly Oubre Jr. # 3 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns wing Kelly Oubre Jr. did not start for the Phoenix Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday evening.

Oubre was replaced on the grid by newcomer Cam Johnson, who got his first career start. It is the first time this season that Oubre has left the bank.

Oubre was not listed in the injury report and it is currently unknown why he is not starting.

The timing is not great, to say the least, because not only are the Suns understaffed, but Oubre has also had the best week of his NBA career.

The 24-year-old was nominated for the Western Conference Player of the Week. In the last four games he scored an average of 27.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting more than 50% from the field and out of the range of three points.

In 51 games this season, Oubre averaged a career high of 19.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Phoenix will do without Oubre on the grid if they already miss a large part of their front court. The start center Deandre Ayton is out because of ankle pain, while important reserves such as Aron Baynes, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky also fail. Cheick Diallo is the only healthy sun size and he started with Ayton.

