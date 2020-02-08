Phoenix Suns striker Kelly Oubre Jr. celebrates his three point basket against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix on Friday, February 7, 2020. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX – The Houston Rockets have guaranteed that every game they play for the rest of the season will depend on one of the NBA’s most popular statements, “It’s a make or miss league.”

Since the missiles don’t play big men and they always use shots to extend the ground, they still have to do the three hands when they are set up.

They fought against the Phoenix Suns from deep Friday night, and one of the Suns’ best offensive performances when they won 127/91 during a career night for Tsunami Papi showed what could go wrong in the Houston experiment.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career high of 39 points and nine rebounds in the ridiculous 14-of-19 shootout. He made seven of his nine three-point attempts, as many as the entire Houston grid. Everything on his bobblehead night. Not bad.

Head coach Monty Williams said that some changes had been made aggressively after the game, and Devin Booker said the goal was to punish Houston for the defensive move.

You have certainly done it.

Phoenix converted the first eight shots, five of them from the three-point range. They shot 8 out of 10 from the deep in the first quarter, set a franchise record with 46 points and rose 20 points in the first 12 minutes.

The suns just looked well prepared and didn’t slaughter much when it came to the missile program at the other end. The help was there behind the basket when the ball handlers were beaten and fought well enough on the three.

It was the best thing the Suns did for a full game schedule all year round.

“We just had so many people playing with a lot of effort,” said Williams.

The Rockets inevitably closed the Suns, scoring five points at the end of the second quarter, but from that point until the end of the third, Phoenix took a 37:18 lead to finish 24th.

Rockets trainer Mike D’Antoni opened the fourth with five reserves, including three that hadn’t even played before. That brought us to our finale.

The ball movement and general fluidity of the suns were the best since the beginning of the season. Again, they clearly agreed with what they wanted to do as a unit.

As a result, almost everyone, including Oubre, had a good night.

Booker had 33 points and nine rebounds, Mikal Bridges scored 14 points with four steals, and Ricky Rubio scored 10 assists with just one turnover.

If you knock out Cam Johnson’s 5v5 night after 10 games away, Phoenix shot 15v26 from a 3-point range. Even with 23 sales, they still managed to reach that point of 127.

There was no Russell Westbrook to rest for Houston, so it was the James Harden Show.

Bridges defended him just about everyone, and Harden was free most of the night when it came to his readings when he hit his husband and attacked the basket. A couple of times he tried to get close to the edge through good verticality, probably trying to pull a foul.

He was the only Rockets player to achieve good 3-point efficiency in the 5v10 victory. The remaining Houston starters teamed up to a 2-of-18 goal. Harden ended with 32 points and was one of only three to achieve a double-digit figure for Houston.

You may want to point out luck and the make or miss thing again, but Phoenix got the devil out of the ball.

This was intentional because Williams’ message was that he shouldn’t come out in the transition phase before securing a rebound.

“We didn’t talk about any leaks. We had to achieve a high rate of competition without leaving the competition, ”said Williams.

Five Suns players had at least six rebounds, and each in the rotation snapped two or more.

It’s a damn win, but it really doesn’t feel like much until it becomes something.

Phoenix had a fair share of highs and lows this season, as Williams explained in a press conference a month ago.

“As long as we don’t learn how to consistently play properly, we will only have a lot of nights like this.” That’s the deal, ”he said after losing to Memphis on January 5. “As long as we don’t learn how to consistently play properly and follow a game plan, we’ll play well one evening. Then we’ll have nights like this.”

Since then, Phoenix has been just as shaky and unable to find the consistency that he expects from his team due to a number of injuries.

The Suns suffered four defeats before this win when some of the injured players returned.

It’s a big, big job to get two wins in a row considering the next game against Denver next Saturday. However, progress has been made in this and the next games.

