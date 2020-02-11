Kelly Osbourne RadarOnline.com learned that her father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis brought her closer together.

“We take every day as it comes and he is doing incredibly well. We couldn’t have gotten any closer, but we did it, ”revealed Kelly, 35, in an interview with Der Spiegel. “Everyone behaves as if it’s the end of the world, doesn’t it?” It’s just something we have to deal with. “

Ozzy OsbourneThe 71-year-old was diagnosed with the disease a year ago in February 2019, but didn’t tell the public the sad news until January 21 of this year.

Kelly announced that her father had planned to attend the Oscars, but waived the award ceremony to eat curry instead.

“He wanted to come, but then he said,” I don’t want to get dressed. “He was home eating curry and I thought,” I wish I could stay with you now! “”

In a recent interview with Kerrang! In the Black Sabbath magazine, the rocker spoke about the end of his time on earth.

“I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not for as long, but I won’t go into that in more detail,” Ozzy admitted.

“Am I happy now? No, I’m not healthy, ”Ozzy added. “It blew me away, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I was more worried about death than I was when I was younger. I’m just trying to enjoy things as much as possible, even if it does sometimes is so difficult. “

This is not the first time that the Osbourne family has addressed health concerns. Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and overcame it. Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 and has been battling the disease ever since.

“We looked at it, we looked at mom’s cancer, and now we’re looking at Papa’s Parkinson’s,” said Kelly.