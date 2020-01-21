Kelly Osbourne reveals that the family was not sure if Ozzy Osbourne would ever go back under the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease

advertisement

Kelly Osbourne and the rest of her family initially feared that Ozzy Osbourne “would never go back” after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s last February. The disease diagnosed with PRKN 2 is a neurodegenerative disease that is not curable and, according to the Parkinson Foundation, can cause tremors, bradykinesia, limb stiffness and gait and balance problems.

“This time a year ago, we didn’t know if Dad would ever go,” said Osbourne during a Tuesday interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America.

Ozzy, who described the past year as “terribly challenging”, suffered a fall at this time last year that required an operation on his neck that “messed up my nerves”. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

advertisement

Despite her initial concerns, Osbourne is on the mend and “now much better than I was last February,” a time when he said he was in “a shocking state.”

Although the disease was diagnosed only a year ago, the Black Sabbath seesaw was diagnosed with Parkin syndrome in the early 2000s, a nervous system disorder that affects movement. According to ContactMusic.com, Ozzy had received the diagnosis that has nothing to do with Parkinson’s disease after complaining that his tremor “practically destroyed his life.”

“I always thought it was the alcohol and the stuff,” he said at the time. “Now I’ve found that everything comes from the family. It’s called Parkin, but it’s not Parkinson’s. Everything that has to do with the central nervous system has the word Parkin.”

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, there are numerous treatments to manage it. According to Ozzy ‘s wife Sharon Osbourne, the rocker will travel to Switzerland in April for further medical help from a professional who “takes care of getting your immune system up to speed” because “we have reached a point here.” this country where we can’t go any further because we have all the answers we can get here. “

Currently, however, Osbourne continues to adapt to life and receives a lot of love and support from his family.

“It has gotten a little bit – I think it is a role reversal for us, where we have to ask ourselves:” Snap out. Come on, we all have to admit what’s going on here so we can get over it and it took a while for everyone to be on the same page, “explained his daughter Osborune.” We all learned so much from each other again – and it it’s reaffirmed how strong we are. “

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement