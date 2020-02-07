Advertisement

She is one of the most reliable celebrities, and that’s because Kelly Clarkson is so open when it comes to talking about her life, especially her life as a mother.

“I was totally guilty five minutes ago by my five-year-old because I was supposed to be home tonight, but she understands that sometimes we do things for other people and sometimes you have to be selfless,” said the 37-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters when they attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday, February 6th. “So it’s a good lesson for them too, but we’re really good at it. We’ll be with them in the morning. We are there at night and just like normal parents who have nine to five jobs, we attach great importance to taking vacations and really leaving everything behind. … And we have a ranch in Montana that we flee to, so yes. “

The American Idol Alum shares the daughter River Rose [5] and her son Remington [3] with her husband Brandon Blackstock [43]. Kelly is also a stepmother of her husband’s two children – Savannah and Seth. Though she’s pretty busy these days, The Voice Judge somehow finds a way to reconcile everything.

“I feel like my whole life – I think creative people generally get points when they’re overwhelmed no matter how busy they are or not. One way I find peace is definitely I love it write whether it’s stories or songs, it’s just a kind of consolation and where everything stands still, “said the singer.” I usually listen to classical music because I can’t start with words or it can get confused, but I do just like to flee and i love to read – i am an avid reader. “Kelly also touched how parenting changed her longtime buddy, Simon Cowellwho is father of son Eric, 5.

“He had a child and he got very soft,” joked the TV personality. “I think [having children] makes you selfless. It really makes you prioritize. I think parenting changes you in the best way. It made me stronger, but it is definitely difficult. It is the most difficult job among all jobs. “

It is clear that the animator is only about her family – she once revealed that she has to make sure that her work schedule includes time with her little ones. “When we made the schedule for the show, I thought,” I have to take my kids to school and I’m always the one who puts them in bed, “she told people.” You just have to set priorities, juggle and that Let people know that this is an important thing. … and don’t feel guilty. “So sweet!

