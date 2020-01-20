Kelly Clarkson agrees with Pink's plan to age naturally

advertisement

Support system! Kelly Clarkson Has pinkBack when it comes to focusing on their talent rather than how they age.

The 37-year-old voice trainer spoke on Twitter on Monday, January 20, after the 40-year-old Walk Me Home singer announced on social media that she was going to “survive the old fashion” (in a regulation of) 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40). ‘

“I’m lucky I never really relied on my looks,” Pink tweeted to her on Sunday, January 19. “I decided that my talent and individuality are much more important than my face. So get on board.”

“I can empathize with that … unless, you know, flying through the air 👀,” Clarkson wrote Monday in response to Rosa’s series of tweets about aging without plastic surgery.

“Do you know what? I think it’s on the floor for us and you make sure the air is safe,” she added. “I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

In a letter to herself, the singer of “Hurts 2B Human” admitted that she sees herself “older” and that her “nose is getting bigger”.

Despite her physical changes associated with age, including “wrinkles that make you laugh,” Pink said, “Occasionally consider changing your face, and then watch a show you want to see how the person feels … and their face does not move. I can’t figure it out. I can not do it. ‘

She added, “I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry.”

The “Try” singer was always honest and opted for a positive social media philosophy and a focus on the good in her life and online.

“I’m trying to limit my commitment to negativity because it’s toxic and you can’t change anonymous people,” the Grammy winner told us exclusively about online trolls in January 2020. “I don’t even know if half of them are real people.”

But sometimes the comments come to her.

“Of course things hurt my feelings, but at the end of the day you just have to look at it like this: ‘All right, who am I? I like myself Do I agree with my actions? Do I support what I do? Are my kids happy? Are you healthy? Yes. Cool. So fuck it, ”said the singer.

The singer “Just Give Me a Reason” has never been one who focused on her looks or stayed away from the truth. In December 2019, she proved this by shaving her head and sharing the photo on Instagram. “Let go,” she wrote next to the photo.

In 2017, the singer received the MTV Video Music Awards’ Video Vanguard Award and made a moving speech about the importance of rejecting traditional beauty standards when she gave an example of her daughter Willow (8), who she shares with her husband Carey Hart,

“So baby, we don’t change,” she said after telling a story that she was “too male” over the years. Though asked to change her appearance, she revealed that she is still “(sold) out arenas” by staying true to herself.

“We take the gravel and the shell and make a pearl,” Pink continued. “And we help other people change so that they can see more types of beauty … and you, my dear girl, are beautiful.”

