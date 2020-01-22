advertisement

I woke up thinking: you cannot be an innovator and constantly seek validation. You cannot anticipate the curve and at the same time search for the direction of bystanders.

You not only lose your lead, but you also get more confused than before you started. Innovation and seeking validation cannot co-exist. You have to be stubborn for no reason.

As Henry Ford the car innovator said, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

Ford could look beyond its reality. Asking other people for confirmation or validation would have been a waste of time. His and ours.

Now…

In today’s gig and talent economy, it is “wise” and careful to look around and follow directions from what successful people in your industry are doing. From the way they define themselves, brand and market themselves, to the circles in which they come and the mentors they worship, it might seem wise to follow their steps. But you will probably not get what they brought there.

Just do yourself!

We are lucky enough to live in fluid times when novelty is the norm and risk-taking is welcomed.

Babies and toddlers deserve their parents. High school students build technology to solve their own problems. Young professionals work productively from home and new jobs are created almost out of the blue.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a media entrepreneur, hit the nail on the head when he said, “If you’re good, you don’t need permission to become what you want to be.”

There are no rules that stop you or your talent. Resilience, not capital, is the new scarce commodity.

We need fewer resources than before to get an MVP on the market and we can learn the basics of almost any skill on the internet.

We can create the adult, the ‘younger we’ wishes that we were. We just have to remain open to opportunities (which often come as work) and keep our eyes on the prize. Our price. Your price. The one your soul craves.

Keep working

As a freelancer, external employee or consultant you have the possibility to optimally plan your life and work. Yet most of us stick to old rails and follow the culture of traditional work.

Dear young people who have just grown up, if you have a vision, a goal and the willingness to bring it to life, do not do what others do.

Use your youth and take advantage of all accessible technology. You currently have more than enough room to create new models of work and life that do not yet exist.

Do not blindly follow the path that the old people have walked for us.

How to start

By working smart and combining your skills and talents – I like to call it building unique talent stacks – you become an original and cannot be replaced. By becoming original, you can determine your conditions and wages. That brings independence – independence of thoughts and financial independence.

It is not going to be easy. You may have to walk alone and you may be misunderstood by many – including those who love you – for a while. So you’ll have to be brave. The worst thing is that you may fail, but don’t despair, the odds are really in your favor.

If I could be another 16-year-old, I would immediately start creatively building up intellectual eccentricity. I would try many things, take multiple paths and get involved in the future, so that by the time I am twenty, happiness and opportunity haunt me while I still enjoy doing things that have never been done before.

Life is not a straight line and nobody really knows what they are doing. So stop asking for validation from people who don’t know better and let your uniqueness propel you forward.

