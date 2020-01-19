advertisement

Claiming that the turmoil over the amended citizenship law and the Jamia-JNU violence will be an important factor in the polls in Delhi, senior congress leader Kapil Sibal said Sunday that Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “subdued” response to the “smack of issues” opportunism “.

He also said that the congress will play an “important” role in the polls and will radiate confidence that the party can get enough seats to emerge as the “determining factor” in government formation.

“He (Kejriwal) didn’t show up in Jamia (Millia Islamia), he didn’t show up at JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). His statements were not frequent enough, strong enough and open enough, “Mr. Sibal told PTI in an interview.

He said that Mr Kejriwal’s somewhat “modest” response to what happened did not give the right signals.

“It craves opportunism,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, who is a member of the election and campaign committees of the polls in Delhi.

Asked whether the massive commotion about the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the violence on university campuses will be an important factor in the polls, Sibal replied affirmatively.

“What did Kejriwal do? Kejriwal didn’t even visit the campuses, not even JNU, because this is political, “he said.

“This is the problem when political parties take positions only for the purpose of an election, not for the purpose of what’s right. People see through their actions, “said the former Union minister.

Mr. Sibal also claimed that the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) did not speak much about CAA, NPR and NRC for fear of losing part of a voting bank that “desperately needs it.”

He claimed that Mr. Kejriwal should account for the people for his response to CAA, NPR and NRC.

When asked whether the congress can itself constitute the government, Mr. Sibal said: “I don’t think we should set such high demands, but at the same time I think we will be an important factor in these elections … maybe enough for us give seats to be the determining factor in the formation of the government. “

As to whether the congress can join forces with the AAP if it turns out to be the ‘determining factor’, he said: ‘First, let’s get the results out. What our strategy is will be known to everyone at that time. “

Mr. Sibal also rejected suggestions that the chances of the congress in polls may be impeded by the absence of a popular and credible face, according to the credibility of a face not related to the credibility of the party in terms of functioning on the ground .

“In 2014 we had a credible face in (Narendra) Modi ji, which is what the people in India thought, seeing what has happened since then. So let’s not talk about the faces. The face of the common man is much more important than the face of the prime minister, “he claimed.

It is only the convention party that has always looked at the face of the common man or woman and has worked on his or her concerns, said Sibal, who has twice been elected Lok Sabha in the Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi.

In response to a question about the congress that posed a huge challenge for the AAP, Mr. Sibal said that his party has no seats in the Delhi meeting, so the ruling party certainly has an advantage.

“I think they (AAP) claim more than what they did on the spot. They have a fantastic media campaign. This is somewhat similar to our Prime Minister’s media campaign, which is trying to claim much more than is the reality. I think people know the reality. Let’s see what happens, “he said.

The leader of the congress claimed that the BJP is on a sticky wicket in the polls because it “has lost credibility” and people are very unhappy with it.

He cited the examples of Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, in which the polls proved wrong, to emphasize that a surprise could come in Delhi and his party could deliver a strong performance in the polls.

“I think the people of Delhi, as a member of Parliament and (someone) who fought elections in Delhi, I can say, have realized that it is the congress party that delivered in Delhi. No other party has delivered to Delhi. As for AAP, it has been constantly in conflict with the Center, “said Mr. Sibal.

“I remember the days when Sheila (Dikshit) ji was the prime minister and (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji was the prime minister. Although we were different political parties with different ideologies, the administration worked together, “he said.

This speaks well about the administration of Vajpayee and the quality of Dikshit to hug everyone and get the work of the people in Delhi going, he said, adding, Mr. Kejriwal does not have that art.

“In a constant state of conflict, I don’t think you can achieve much. I want to know how many large bridges have been built, how many underpasses have been built (under the AAP government). There is no infrastructure development at all,” said Mr. Sibal.

All the arrangements made in Delhi are the brainchild of the congress, he said.

The poll will take place on February 8 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the results will be announced on February 11.

This time, the congress is trying to breathe new life into its fortune in the national capital. It had only won eight seats in 2013 and had drawn a space in the polls of the Delhi Assembly 2015.

