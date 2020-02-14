The Watershed Music and Camping Festival will return for the ninth time in 2020 and will bring together a number of artists. At the top of the list are headliners Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.

The festival takes place from July 31 to August 31. 2 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Washington, has also announced sets from Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Gone West (with Colbie Caillat), Hardy, Randy Houser and Jon Pardi.

The Cadillac Three’s “Hard Out Here for a Country Boy” really rocks live:

This is not the full lineup for the 2020 event as more artists are expected in the coming weeks.

“For me, Watershed is all about the annual expectation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends in one of the most beautiful locations in the world,” said Brian O’Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring, in a press release. “I think it’s a privilege not just to get started, but to share it with so many ‘shedders who have been there since day one. These artists, this backdrop and the’ shedders make Watershed more than just a festival.” It’s a real rite of passage for country music fans, and I’m so proud to host this event every year. “

Passes for the three-day festival are available on the festival’s official website at 10 a.m. on February 21. This year’s event will include new VIP options, such as reserved VIP seating and access to a more spacious sunset deck for viewing options.

Last year’s festival included performances by Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Jason Aldean.

