Keith Urban is one of the latest acts of all genres to open a Las Vegas residence with his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas residence. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, he reveals why he believes that so many country singers flock to the city.

“It’s just an entertainment mecca,” he says of Las Vegas. “Our audience is very different.”

For Urban, it was the permit that gave him a place of residence to present the different sides of his music.

“We obviously have people who love more of the rural side of what I do. People who love more of the pop side of what I do,” he says. “All the stuff that doesn’t really fit into a genre or category that we have a lot of stuff for.”

If you like Keith Urban, you will love Caylee Hammack

This “pop-like” side of Urban’s music will live on when he releases his next studio project. The new music he works on is “a broad mix of songs and genres”.

The 52-year-old further explains that he can achieve “all goals” in front of a diverse audience that may buy tickets for a visit to Las Vegas.

“This place really supports that because all kinds of people come in,” he explains. “People come in to hear ‘The Fighter’ and they want more songs like that. Other people come in to play ‘Blue Ain’t Your Color’ and they want more songs like that. It is great to be able to hit everyone’s goals. “

The “We Were” singer recently expanded his residence at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace with a series of new dates in July and September. Tickets for the Urban Urban – Las Vegas Residence from Urban can be found on his official website.

Watch Keith and Nicole at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards:

,