In 2002, Keith Urban was still a rising star, not the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year he is today. His second solo album, Golden Road, climbed the charts, thanks in part to the third single from the album. “Raining on Sunday”, originally written by Darrell Brown (Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton) and Radney Foster.

Foster was half of Foster and Lloyd with Bill Lloyd, in the rockabilly-tinted Nashville duo that had four top ten country hits, including 1987 ‘Crazy Over You’. Foster recalled American Songwriter where the starting point and title for “Raining” on Sunday “came from.

“It was raining on a Sunday afternoon when I went to Darrell’s house to write,” he said. “I held my denim jacket over my head and stepped in at his front door and I sang” If it rains on Sunday “as a joke. We both laughed and he said,” No, that’s a cool title. “So we sat down and started. “

Finding interesting, non-cliché similes is always a challenge for every songwriter, but Foster and Brown have nailed it to this song and come up with completely original rules in the third verse:

Your love is like religion

A cross in mexico

And your kiss is like innocence

From a prayer nailed to a door

“I’m from the Mexican border in Texas and Darrell is from Arizona, so Mexican folk music is melodiously a big influence on both of us,” Foster said. “We had already been leaning into the chorus with the help of the five minor chords, so naturally we started talking about the art and iconography that we grew up with. People make artworks on their doors in Mexico and the southwestern US. They make crosses and have incense pots dedicated to saints, etc. We tried that line of thinking and it came out great. But I remember at the time that I thought the images were cool and personal to me, but so avant-garde that I was the only one who ever cut the song. Boy was I wrong. ”

These lines inspired by Mexico would take on even more ironic significance if they were recorded by Urban, who is Australian.

Foster says the song came fairly quickly. “I believe it was (in) one session. I think we wondered whether or not a bridge was needed just before we cut, but decided that the solo felt like a musical bridge because of the half-diminished chord at the end. “

Foster originally recorded the song, with a Hootie era Darius Rucker in background vocals, on his 1999 album See What You Want to. A few years later Urban Foster said he was interested in recording the track.

“Keith was a big fan of that entire album. I met him during a charity show when his first album started. He then told me that he was going to cut “Raining on Sunday” for his next album. I remember telling him it was great, but then walked away and thought: “Capitol will definitely not let him cut that song. It is far beyond the rules for country music. I’m so glad I was wrong. “

