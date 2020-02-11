Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were not at the 2020 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 9). Instead, they stayed at home and watched with their children – they even made a game out of it!

Urban, whose favorite film of 2020 was the winner of the Best Picture Award Parasite, told Taste of Country a day after the Oscar awards about the entertaining family night.

“We made it a big game, Nic and I and the two kids,” he said during a media session ahead of the All for the Hall concert in Nashville on Monday before it started. And obviously many of us have no idea, we just choose them randomly. “

If you feel a little unprepared for rating the Best Animated Short Film category, you are apparently not alone. But the singer and his wife, who is on the A list of actors, are set for the biggest and most discussed films. Urban reveals that he chose the best picture winner and called Parasite “exceptional” while praising the many levels of metaphor.

The couple’s children are Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, ages 11 and 9, respectively. At first glance, Kidman (who has two Oscars) seems to have the advantage, but let’s be honest: the Academy Awards are about as easy to predict as the CMA Awards.

Urban played and hosted the seventh benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame. All for the Hall: Under the influence of almost a dozen artists, they were asked to perform an original song and cover by an artist who inspired them. For his cover, the singer from “Wasted Time” chose “Blue Bayou” by Linda Ronstadt.

