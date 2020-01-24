Keith Urban extends the 2020 Las Vegas residency with new dates

advertisement

Keith Urban adds several new shows to his successful Las Vegas residency. The singer of “Blue Ain’t Your Color” announced the news on Friday (January 24th) in a post on his official Instagram account.

Before Urban shared these new dates, he ran a 12-day show series at the Coliseum in Caesars Palace in October. Urban played the first of his Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas Shows on January 10th.

He had originally planned to play shows in April, July, August and November. With the additional dates for his Las Vegas residence, Urban will perform in July and three shows in September.

Urban is no stranger when he performs at the Coliseum at Caesars Palace since the Grammy winner previously performed there with two shows in September 2019. The appearances at the venue in Las Vegas were an extension of his successful Graffiti U World Tour. Urban’s appearances also celebrated the reopening of the theater after a major overhaul.

Tickets are currently available for Urban Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas. However, tickets for the additional shows that were added on July 9 and the three dates in September will go on sale at the end of this month, January 31, at 10:00 a.m.CET. Those who are members of the Urban Fan Club will receive pre-sale access before the tickets are sold to the general public. For more information and information about buying tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.

Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas 2020 dates:

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24, 25

July 2020: 9, 10, 11

August 2020: 7, 8

September 2020: 4, 5, 6

November 2020: 20, 21

