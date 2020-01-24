Keith Urban extends his residence in Las Vegas with appointments at Caesars Palace

advertisement

Good news, Keith Urban fans. The singer has even more chances to visit him as part of his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace! Urban announced the news on social media, along with a video showing highlights of his first appearances.

“By popular request, Keith added more dates in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace!” The post said. “Tickets will be sold to the public on Friday, January 31st.”

Urban started the residence in January and described the experience as one of the highlights of his life after the premiere.

“Hi Vegas, this is Keith, in the car, just got off the stage,” Urban began in a video he shared on social media. “It was our first night tonight for our run in 2020 and it was spiritually just. Huge. Euphoric. It was totally euphoric tonight. Such good energy in the room. So everyone who came out and sang and danced and wrote crazy signs , and just let it go tonight, thanks. It was epic. “

The 52-year-old turned to Las Vegas legend Bette Midler for advice on how to do well in Las Vegas.

“You need to stay hydrated because you sing so much and the air is dry,” Urban said to CMT’s Cody Alan about the advice Midler gave him.

“She put me on those lozenges that help with all of that,” he continued. “I need to talk to Ronnie and Kix (Brooks & Dunn) for tips. We have a number of shows at Caesar’s Palace that I’m so looking forward to.”

Urban’s new Las Vegas dates have been added to his scheduled tour and posted on his website. Urban has also scheduled several international dates and an appearance in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena for All for the Hall. The show, which is raising money for the Country Music Hall of Fame, takes place on February 10 and includes performances by Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, the brothers Osborne, Tenille Townes, Tanya Tucker and others. A limited number of tickets are still available for the event.

Photo credit: Getty / John Shearer

