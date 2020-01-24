Keith Urban contributes to Las Vegas Residency 2020

advertisement

Keith Urban adds to his residence in Las Vegas! The national superstar announced the news on Friday (January 24), after he first unveiled a 12-day performance at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in October.

The first from Urban’s Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas data took place on January 10. Extra shows were originally planned in April, July, August and November, and Urban has now added another show in July, as well as three in September.

Tickets for most of the Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas shows are now on sale, but tickets for the July 9th show and all Urban shows in September will be on January 31st at 10 p.m. PT. Members of the singer’s fan club have access to the presale prior to the general public time. Visit Ticketmaster.com for all details.

Urban’s new residence marks a return to the Las Vegas location for the superstar, who gave a few shows in September at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As a continuation of his Graffiti U World Tour, that stand for two nights, the major reopening of the theater was also celebrated after a major makeover.

Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas 2020 dates:

January 2020: 10, 11, 17, 18

April 2020: 24.25

July 2020: 9, 10, 11

August 2020: 7. 8

September 2020: 4, 5, 6

November 2020: 20, 21

