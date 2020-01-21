Keith Richards introduces Aretha Franklin to the Rock Hall

advertisement

We thought we would decide today, the 33rd anniversary of the event, to celebrate the launch of the first artist, Aretha Franklin, and the ridiculous induction she received.

While Franklin declined the invitation to the prestigious event, the introduction would still go down in history. Partly because Lady Soul was received by the Rolling Stones with a typically loud speech by none other than Keith Richards.

A career that requires no introduction was always about the “when” and not whether Lady Soul would make it to the Rock Hall. Franklin’s work, especially with Jerry Wexler at Atlantic Records, has since made it one of the pillars of modern music, a constant point of reference for any singer who is worth the money. Aretha has earned her place in the prestigious Hall of Fame then some.

As famous as the entry into the sacred corridor may have been for Pearl Jam, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and the rest of the 2020 class, in 1987 the validity of the awards for the event, which took place in the second year, was still a little low. That meant Franklin decided not to attend the Cleveland, Ohio event.

Don’t worry, we are sure that there is someone who is responsible, sober and able to convey a simple and heartfelt thank you message, right? Keith Richards appeared to be the ideal candidate to accomplish such a task for the show’s producers. While Franklin and Richards recently recorded a cover of the Stones film “Jumpin Jack Flash” for a Whoopi Goldberg film of the same name, Richard’s wild antics must have expressed some concerns.

As always with “Keef”, the guitarist took on the engagement with a few drinks and gave a uniquely poetic introductory speech for the soul icon. Pulling the crowd around with a mixture of simple nods and grunts was his greatest boom when he loudly proclaimed Franklin as “the first lady to be inducted into this Hall of Fame”. The stage was ready.

Richards presented the award to Reverend Cecil Franklin, Franklin’s brother, and to the record executive, Clive Davis, who accepted it on behalf of the singer. Cecil Franklin even performed a spontaneous victory dance with Richards, then apparently ended a striking moment with his dance partner.

Since Aretha Franklin was inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame 33 years ago, the list of female soloists who have been recorded next to her has been miserable. While recent appointments began to turn tables in 1987 (and may take a long time), Rock Hall was a small boys’ club.

After the speeches were made on Franklin’s behalf (by all men), a group of rock’s greatest guitarists (all men) Bo Diddley and Smokey Robinson provided enough backing to take over the microphone (both men). In retrospect, it leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

With all of this, we can hopefully look forward to further Rock Hall introductions with the deserving women of music. Until then, you can see Keith Richards kidding himself a little bit when he introduces Aretha Franklin to the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

