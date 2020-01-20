Keira Knightley, Annabelle Wallis, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis are committed to the Silent Night

advertisement

Deadline reports that Official secrets and The imitation game Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode will be starring with Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) and Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) in the Christmas theme function silent Night,

Written and directed by Camille Griffin, mother of Roman Griffin Davis, silent Night is described as a festive comedy that focuses on a rural Christmas dinner for an extended family. “

“Camille’s script is haunting and original – I was thrilled when I read it,” said Matthew Vaughn, who produces via his Marv Films banner. I am very happy to support her directorial debut and I can’t wait to make this film with Celine and Trudie. ‘

Keep turning silent Night is supposed to start in February.

