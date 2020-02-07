Advertisement

You have 15 or fewer years to retire, you have a solid pension plan that is adequately funded, and you count down the years.

And then you are let out of the blue. Your pension plan suddenly becomes irrelevant because it has required top earnings for several years, along with correspondingly higher contributions to your 401 (k). Your forecast social security benefits were also based on these top earnings.

How likely is this nightmare scenario? A new study offers some answers.

The study was carried out jointly by ProPublica and the Urban Institute with the title “How safe is employment in old age?”. The authors analyzed data from the Health and Retirement Study, a survey that the Institute for Social has been conducting for many years. Research at the University of Michigan is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

ProPublica and Urban Institute researchers focused on workers in the United States who turned 51 in 1992 or later. Based on their experiences up to the age of 65, the researchers were able to measure what happens to the average employee before reaching the traditional retirement age. Believe it or not, as you can see from the graph opposite, they have found that more than half of workers “experience an involuntary, job-related separation after the age of 50 that significantly reduces income for years or leads to long-term unemployment leads”.

Note carefully that the disorders the researchers focused on weren’t just minor absence or downgrading. Instead, they only counted “job separations that were followed by at least six consecutive months of unemployment or that resulted in a drop in weekly earnings of at least 50 percent for at least two years”.

These are serious faults.

Only 16% remained in the “still working” category at the age of 65.

How should you react to these statistics?

Expect the unexpected

First, “expect the unexpected”. As the poet Robert Burns reminds us, “the best plans of mice and men often go wrong.”

Not only should you prepare for the possibility of being released in the 15 years before retirement, you should also expect this directly and plan accordingly.

Of course, the situation is different for everyone. A university professor with a tenure is more likely to work until full retirement than an unscheduled professor at the same institution. You should work with your financial planner to estimate the likelihood of disruptions in the 15 years before you retire. Know that perfection is the enemy of good. Don’t avoid adjustments just because it’s impossible to measure the likelihood of a malfunction.

These adjustments probably mean that you should contribute more to retirement while you are still working. That may be a stretch, but a stretch is infinitely easier than the cuts you would have to make if you were released unexpectedly. And if you belong to this minority of workers who can reach the age of 65 while employed at or near full pay, you have so much more in your portfolio to continue your retirement.

Revise your financial plan immediately when you are fired

If you are released, you must take immediate action. Don’t let hope triumph over the experience and think that you can quickly find another job that also pays off.

On the contrary, you should assume that this is not the case. The AARP reports that after being released, “90 percent will never earn that much again”.

This in turn means that your pension portfolio has accepted higher requirements than before, both in terms of the annual amount it should generate and the number of years it takes. The earlier you make adjustments, the less painful those adjustments will be.

Such an adjustment could well consist of working longer, even if you are paid less than in your previous job. In other words, retire at a later age. This reduces the lifelong payments from your pension portfolio and thus enables a longer useful life and increases the amount of your social security benefits.

The final result?

This discussion is really part of a much broader topic: shocks that sabotage your pension plan. Some of these possible shocks have been analyzed in detail, such as the impact of a bear market on your age portfolio or unexpectedly high expenses such as non-refundable medical bills or long-term care. However, other possible shocks have received less attention, and losing your job in the decade before retirement is one of them.

In fact, it’s probably more important to keep your high-paying job in the years before retirement than some of the other shocks that got so much attention. An article in which ProPublica and the Urban Institute summarized their new study with Anne Colamosca, co-author of “The Great 401 (k) Hoax”:

“A stable job with good wages is more important to most people than what’s in their 401 (k). It can be just as difficult to get to the point where you can collect social security and health insurance contributions as you can try to live off the benefits as soon as you get them. “

Mark Hulbert regularly writes articles for MarketWatch. In his Hulbert Ratings, investment newsletters are tracked, for which a flat fee is charged. Hulbert can be reached at [email protected]

