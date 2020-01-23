Keep house plants healthy and keep pets safe - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

You love both of them – your pets and house plants – but it can be a challenge to raise them together safely in the same house. Reduce the risk by selecting pet-safe plants and safely manage problems with indoor plants.

Prevent problems by selecting plants that are suitable for the growing conditions and garden style of your home. Then further limit the list to plants that are non-toxic, specific to the type of pets you have. Consult your veterinarian and visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) website for a list of pet-safe and poisonous plants.

Make a list of all plants that you grow. Use both general and botanical names for accurate identification. Do a little research about the care they need and their toxicity for your pets. If you suspect that your pet has taken a poisonous plant, you have the correct plant name when you contact your veterinarian.

Adjust the pet-friendly plants that you select to the desired lighting conditions. An east or west window provides sufficient light for most house plants. Hold those who need brighter light within two feet of the window. Those who prefer lower light can be grown near a north-facing window or up to six feet back or out to the side of an east-facing or west-facing window.

For low light situations, consider cast iron plants, Lady palm and saloon palm or add artificial lights when growing other pet-friendly plants in low light situations.

Grow grape ivy, spider plants, baby tears (Soleirolia), peperomias, prayer plants, Boston ferns, ponytail palm and hoyas in brighter locations. Save the brightest locations for Norfolk Island Pine, lipstick plant and Haworthia.

Add some color to your inner garden with popular flowering plants such as African violet, Christmas cactus and moth orchid. These are also listed as non-toxic on the ASPCA website.

Water plants thoroughly if necessary. Tropical plants prefer slightly moist soil, while cacti and succulents find it drier. Always discard excess water that collects in the dish. Leaving plants in water can increase the risk of disease and lead to root rot.

Take care of and regularly wipe the dust off the leaves of your house plants to reduce the risk of insect damage. Remove spotted leaves when they appear and adjust the watering. This is often enough to remedy problems with fungal diseases.

If pest problems need to be addressed, always select pet-friendly options. Start with a powerful explosion of water to remove pests such as aphids and mites. Follow with an application of a lightweight horticultural oil such as Summit Year-Round Spray Oil (SummitResponsibleSolutions.com). This organic spray fights aphids, mites, immature white flies and all stages of scale and mealybug.

And if those small fruit-fly-like mosquitoes are too annoying to tolerate, consider treating the pot mix with a Bacillus thruingiensis israelensis product such as Summit Mosquito Bits labeled for controlling fungal mosquito larvae. Simply sprinkle it on the soil surface and this naturally occurring soil bacterium kills the fungus mosquito larvae in the soil. It is an organic insecticide safe for people, pets and plants. Regardless of the product you select – organic, natural or synthetic – read and follow the directions on the label.

Proper plant selection and maintenance can keep your house plants healthy and protect pets from damage.

Melinda Myers has written more than 20 garden books, including Small Space Gardening. She organizes the DVD series The How Courses ‘How to Grow Anything’ and the nationally syndicated Melinda’s TV program Radio Moment TV & Radio. Myers is a columnist and editor-in-chief of the magazine Birds & Blooms and has written her expertise in this article on behalf of Summit. The Myers website is www.melindamyers.com.

