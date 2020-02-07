Advertisement

Twitter exploded on seeing Keanu Reeves Walk hand in hand with your girlfriend on the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 Alexandra grant, but according to a friend of the Los Angeles-based artist, the two have been together for years!

“I remember a few years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said,” Keanu Reeves is my friend “and I think,” Wait. What? What? What? “Actress Jennifer Tilly This was announced by Page Six on Wednesday, February 5, when he supported the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection.

“It’s really amazing to me how in the past five months she suddenly goes to an event with him and everyone goes crazy, like” It’s his new girlfriend, “” said Tilly, 61, and noted that Grant 47, “Had gone to many events with him [in the past]. It has suddenly appeared that he has been meeting her for several years. “

RadarOnline.com readers know that romance rumors were spread for the first time after the couple was photographed when they appeared in November 2019.

Grant and Reeves, 55, met at a dinner party in Los Angeles in 2009 and shared their mutual love for art, books and poems. After that, Grant got hold of part of Reeves’ poems and was touched by them. Therefore, in 2011 the two published a book with poems and illustrations entitled “Ode to Happiness”. In 2016, they worked together again and published a book on grief entitled “Shadows.” It combined Reeves’ poetry with Grant’s photographs of the actor’s silhouette.

