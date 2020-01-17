Kaylyn Migues does not slow down the family business

advertisement

HAMPTON, Va. – The drivers you will see at this weekend’s Monster Jam at the Hampton Coliseum know where they are going and how they can get there. Without that direction, they can’t push their perfectly designed Monster Jam trucks to the limit.

But knowing ‘where’ and ‘how’ was not always the case for the driver of the Monster Mutt Monster Jam truck.

“I can tell you that I never thought I’d be where I am,” admitted Kaylyn Migues.

But she’s here. She is her too.

Kaylyn is not only a 21-year-old female monster truck driver, she is also a licensed hairdresser.

“I’ve always been a girlish girl,” Kaylyn explained. “When I was growing up, I was a dancer and a cheerleader. I always enjoyed doing hair and makeup. So now, I do her during the week and play in the mud on the weekend.”

So how did she get behind the wheel of a monster truck? Well, Kaylyn may be a girlish girl, but she’s also a daddy girl – at least when it comes to the family business.

“When she followed in my footsteps, it was cool – it was a great feeling,” Darren Migues commented.

Darren is the driver of the Dragon Monster Jam truck. He is also the father of Kaylyn.

“I don’t care how old she is, she will always be my little girl,” Darren said proudly. “And I’m going to worry for whatever reason.”

But the last place that Pops should worry about is when she is in the arena, in her truck.

“I knew she would never get hurt,” Migues said without hesitation. “I put her in the best equipment there is. I save no costs in my truck. She is safer in this truck than in the average car.”

Comfortable, but competitive.

“We’ll tell each other,” I bet you can’t do that – I can do better. “

“She’s my daughter all other times – but when I put on that helmet, she’s just another competitor,” Darren said.

Kaylyn has been driving monster trucks for five years now and Dad never gets tired of seeing and sharing her passion.

“I’m really suffocated,” Darren admitted. “Every day she drives, every show we do – I can honestly say that this is my girl and I am proud of her.”

Kaylyn might not have expected to be here with dad, but now they are – together making memories that just can’t be beat. But they don’t talk about winning and losing.

“I beat him,” Kaylyn commented. “He won’t admit it, but I have it. Look, he rolls his eyes!”

Darren and Kaylyn will compete in the Monster Jam on January 17-19 in Hampton Coliseum. Event times are: Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 pm

