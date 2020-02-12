The fans of Bold and the Beautiful were a little surprised to see Katie Bill sharing the news when Sally asked her to keep her situation secret, but we’re not shocked that she did. This is the man she is in love with and she doesn’t want to withhold anything from him. However, he is also the father of the man who just broke the heart of this sick young woman, and that could mean something to him if his son comes to support him. We told you a week ago that Wyatt is not himself at the moment and he knows that he hurt Sally. He’s already gone to Katie for advice so he can feel better about his own guilt. He went to Liam and most recently to his father. He feels bad and we think it is because he absolutely knows that he made the wrong decision here. But he needs someone to feel better and it doesn’t work.

Vinny learned what his friend Thomas was up to and things were about to change drastically. You have some big problems to solve, and that’s fine. What is more important, however, is that you also have a few other things to consider. He wants to know if his friend is making good decisions, and he wants to know what he’s up to with these two women. One who clearly has feelings for him and one whom he wishes would have feelings for him. He has to make his plan clear, but he also has to get his friend on board since he is clearly not on board at the moment. Vinny may be ready to help with some serious sketchy things, but that’s too much even for him right now.

What happens to brave and beautiful?

What's next on Bold and the Beautiful?

Things are not going well for Thomas. He decides that he will give Zoe a surprise party for her birthday, which is a plan for him to get some attention from Hope. He hopes that she will be upset by his desire to spend time with another woman, but it won’t get things exactly the way he wants them to. Hope not only has a few things to say, but also his son. His son only wants his father to spend time with Hope, and he is hurt that his father has feelings for another woman, even though he has no idea that his father has no feelings for Zoe at all. She’ll get mad at him for hurting the little boy she loved so much.

But that’s not all. Sally won’t tell Wyatt about her diagnosis. She will no longer draw him into her life now that he has done everything to ensure that she is no longer part of it, and he will find out from Katie in the end. If you want to keep something confidential here, it looks like Katie is absolutely not your girl. Wyatt’s heart will break even more when he finds out what Sally is going through, and we can say that we assume Flo doesn’t like that he thinks so much about his ex. This will not end well for any of them, but they all refuse to see it.

