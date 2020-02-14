Courageous and beautiful fans aren’t sure how to focus on things unrelated to Ridge and Brooke. This whole episode was confusing. Why are they still arguing about it? And what’s your problem? Why can’t they just agree, disagree, sign some papers, and go on with their lives? They can get along with nothing, and their marriage has been a delusion for almost a year. He clearly doesn’t like her as much as he does, which has to do with the fact that he spent his time separately from his wife, who was messing with another woman. She’s less than excited about it, but she’s still angry that his son isn’t someone she likes, and that he won’t put her daughter before he sets his own daughter and son. It’s a mess. Why do we have to keep watching this?

Hope is not happy. She makes it clear to Thomas that she is not enthusiastic about the concept that he hurts his son. His son doesn’t want him with Zoe and throws her a birthday party, which annoys Douglas. But he tells her that it’s not his fault that Douglas is upset. After all, she’s the one who left him and decided to take care of her own baby and be with Liam when they were married and had the chance to be a family. In his eyes she is the culprit, and he will use it to get to her when they have time. He’s not happy, but he makes sure that she really isn’t happy. It’s one thing they do to each other and it’s ugly. We cannot decide how this situation will end, except to say with certainty that it will be a mess.

What happens to courage and beauty?

We really don’t. What about you?

What’s next on Bold and the Beautiful?

Katie is a woman who feels that there is a lot going on in her own life and she feels that she has a lot to say and do for the people around her. For example, she feels good at what she can offer Sally. This is a woman who has a terrible diagnosis that will make her depressed if she doesn’t learn how to deal with it, how it works for her and how to do things right in her own life. It has a lot to do and we understand that. She is not ready to share the news with everyone in the world, but she likes to spend time concentrating on things that could enable her to put her own life in order if she can. However, she struggles a bit. But Katie has something to share with her, and that means she’s a fighter.

She refuses to get help with her diagnosis, and we believe Katie is the right person for her to help. She needs to know that she can find help and that she can find things that work in her favor. She has to find out for herself if there is anything she can do and find out if this is more than you think. She is also a woman who will work hard. Zoe, on the other hand, works hard to connect with Douglas, who wants nothing to do with her and everything to do with Hope. It is rough.

