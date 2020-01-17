Katie McGlynn, the main actress on Coronation Street, delights in a crop top when she takes her first vacation after leaving the show

advertisement

She left the Corrie cobblestones late last year and Katie McGlynn looked radiant as she flaunted her figure in her vacation wardrobe.

The 26-year-old Katie from Rochdale delighted the fans when she pretended to take a photo in a spotted top and a matching skirt.

advertisement

She combined her look with white heels and wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail tied off her face.

When she shared the photo on her Instagram, she said, “First night with my loved ones, expect a lot of spam on vacation … if I can get annoyed over time.”

Katie goes on vacation with her boyfriend Lee Antony Bennett, and the compliments came for the soap star who played the popular character Sinead Osbourne on Coronation Street.

“Breathtaking! Xxxx,” Corrie star Helen Flanagan said.

“Wow Katie, you look gorgeous and I look forward to seeing all of your vacation pictures,” said one fan.

“Looks great, enjoys it beautifully,” said another.

“Always stunning,” said another.

Katie hopes to make it big in Hollywood after leaving the Weatherfield cobblestone.

Katie played Corries Sinead Tinker for six years

(Image: ITV)

The actress, widely praised for her harrowing role in Corrie as Sinead, a young mother who lost her fight against cancer in October, has auditioned for a major Netflix show.

At Christmas, she played Tinkerbell in Peter Pan, Northwich, over the festive season, but had to withdraw from her role after suffering from a virus.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Katie has been on a fitness mission since she left Coronation Street after her tragic act left her “comfortable food” on the set.

Katie recently announced that she has lost a stone since signing up for a 12-week program at the Ultimate Performance Gym in Manchester and has posted her fitness updates regularly on Instagram.

advertisement