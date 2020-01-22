Katie Holmes takes off after Jamie Foxx Split

advertisement

Heartbroken and stressed, Katie Holmes has wasted an estimated 91 pounds and her desperate daughter Suri Cruise asks her mother for something to eat, sources told RadarOnline.com.

The previous one Dawson’s Creek The 41-year-old actress is on a fanatical mission to defuse and restart her fidgeting modeling career after her humiliating breakup Jamie Foxx in May, said tippers who feared that the creepy thin star had taken things too far.

“Katie eats little more than celery sticks and lettuce with a handful of seeds and nuts thrown in,” a concerned insider revealed.

“She can’t take in more than 500 calories a day and her clothes hang on her wire frame!” Added the insider.

Although Holmes contested the 2007 New York City Marathon in five hours and 29 minutes, sources have reported that short walks now make her panting and energetic.

“Now she is out of breath very quickly and under her make-up she is lean and gray,” said the insider.

Sources also said that Holmes was desperate to lose even more weight in order to compete with top designers for high-end campaigns – and is particularly concerned because her beast Zac Posen closed his label in November after she previously crashed the leading role had played fashion launch.

“Katie bet on Zac and now she has to get out and find new accounts – which means more pressure,” said the insider. “She is also convinced that her acting career is going nowhere!”

According to sources, Holmes, the answer to which Radar’s story declined, has also struggled with self-esteem problems since the end of her six-year relationship with Foxx. The rock-chasing stud has since been discovered with a number of glamorous girls.

“She really thought she was going to get married, and now she feels like a world-class fool,” said the insider. “Her self-confidence is weakened and she is overcompensated with all these crazy diets!”

Holmes’ weight loss scared Suri – her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise – so much that the teenager baked her cookies and cakes that the calorie counter doesn’t want to eat.

“Suri is only 13 years old, but she is old enough to realize that if she doesn’t gain weight and gain more energy, her mother may collapse,” said a source.

And a doctor consulted by radar agrees.

“She looks absolutely skinny,” said weight loss specialist Dr. Stuart Fischer, Author of Park Avenue Diet.

“It shows the signs of someone who has lost too much weight – and is consuming fewer calories than their bodies need,” continued Fischer, who did not treat Holmes.

“If she doesn’t eat enough, she’s low in potassium, which can lead to life-threatening heart problems. Suri is right to be concerned!” He added.

