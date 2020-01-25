Katie Couric remembers the late husband 22 years after his death

advertisement

Never forget. Katie Couric has always made sure that her late husband Jay Monahan is remembered – and she recently mentioned him in a nice post.

The 63-year-old visited Instagram on Friday, January 24, to share a photo of her first husband with her two daughters Elinor and Caroline. “Dear Jay. You left us 22 years ago today. You never left our heart, ”wrote the journalist next to the cute photo. Check out the snap below.

People were all over the amazing post when they went to the comment section to reply. “When you think of yourself and your girls … may all your wonderful memories of him make your heart swell in love,” said one person. Another added: “Our lives are only important if the stories are told and possibly help someone else. He helped more than you know by telling his story. “

The couple were married from 1989 until Jay’s death in 1998 – he died after fighting liver cancer. Katie would eventually marry John Molner in 2014. This is not the first time that the TV personality has remembered her late spouse. In June of last year Katie wrote a special message for her 30th birthday.

“Dear Jay … It’s June 10th, 2019 and today would have been our 30th anniversary. I hope you would be proud of the way I lived my life and know that you are proud of your girls who have grown up to be incredible young women, “the author wrote on Instagram.” I think you want @johnmolner, who appreciates your memory and knows that both of you have a place in my heart. “With love, me.”

Sonia Moskowitz / Shutterstock

“PS I’m glad they didn’t let you escape in this last photo! And excuse the puffy hat … I tried to look carefree,” Katie joked.

Katie now has her second husband by her side to secure her company. “You make it easy for yourself to love yourself … most of the time,” Katie joked to her husband in a cute birthday post on January 21, 2020.

We are just glad to know that Katie Jay and all the love he brought with her will never be forgotten and will continue to bring to her family.

