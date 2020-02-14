Kathy Mattea and her songwriter husband Jon Vezner owe their first meeting to an empty car battery.

“Kathy lived upstairs in Wrensong, the publisher I used to write to,” Vezner told The Boot. “I would see her in the hallway from time to time. One morning I heard that her battery was empty, so I jumped on her – true story!”

Grammy-winning songwriter Vezner and his friend Don Henry wrote the hit of country star “Where’ve You Been”, which won the CMA song of the year in 1990, and a Grammys trophy for the best country performance. The song is a love story in itself, inspired by the timeless love of Vezner’s grandparents, even by memory loss and illness.

Mattea and Vezner have been married for several decades – since February 14, 1988 – and the singer has described her husband as “the greatest gift of my life”.

“All marriages have moments when things don’t go smoothly,” says Vezner, “but none of us go away when the going gets tough. We challenge each other and learn from each other.”

This story was originally written by Deborah Evans-Price and revised by Angela Stefano.