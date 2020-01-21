Kathryn Newton replies to Brandon Thomas Lee Dating Rumors

advertisement

Stay mother! Kathryn Newton neither confirmed nor denied that she speculated with anyone Brandon Thomas Lee while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly about the SAG Awards 2020 red carpet on Sunday, January 19.

Instead, the star Big Little Lies revolved around the Chrome Hearts glasses and worked with the Star Hills: New Beginnings.

“Oh my god,” replied the 22-year-old Newton when asked about the rumors. “First of all, Chrome Hearts is the coolest and it’s so cool to be part of it.”

However, the actress had high praise for Lee, 23. “Brandon is the best. We have been friends since high school and it was so much fun doing it with him. “

Brandon Thomas Lee and Kathryn Newton at the Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills on August 21, 2019. Photographer Group / MEGA

We confirmed in August 2019 that the duo are having a date with Lee’s mother after being seen at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Pamela Andersonand his brother Dylan Jagger Lee,

“Brandon and Kathryn were so cute together,” an eyewitness told us. “Kathryn and Brandon sat side by side. Kathryn looked very balanced, like she was meeting Pam for the first time. “

But in October, Brandon insisted that the relationship was platonic. “I and Kathryn are good friends,” he said at the time. “Our two lives are crazy. It’s difficult … You know, we’ll see you from time to time. But we are friends. “

On the red carpet on Sunday, Newton also starred in Big Little Lies, saying that she is there for a possible third season of the HBO hit. “I can tell you that I really want it to happen,” she added. “I can tell you that. And I think everyone really wants to do it.”

Born in Orlando, Abigail Carlson, daughter of Reese Witherspoon‘S character on the show and she revealed to Us that she and Witherspoon, 43, had connected after the first table reading. “She sat down and had lunch with me and when I started talking to her I knew that she was just raising me and that I could fly because she believed in me, you know what I mean?”

Newton also associated with Big Little Lies costar Shailene Woodleywho gave her “one of the best advice” she got. “[Shailene] told me that I always know in my heart what to do next and everything. She says, “You know.” I mean, “Ugh. Jesus, she’s right.”

With the reporting by Carly Sloane

