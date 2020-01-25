Kathie Lee Gifford talks about shopping for her daughter's wedding dress

advertisement

There is likely to be a lot going on in the next few months Katie Lee Gifford, since both children will have weddings – which means that a day of shopping for a dress is in the near future.

Former Today’s presenter, 66, recently attended the Movieguide Awards Gala and spoke to her daughter Cassidy, 26, who will soon be the deciding factor. “Next month I’m going out, we’re going to shoot something here. I’ll be back in two weeks and we have the appointment,” the TV personality told Closer Weekly and other reporters that she had bought a wedding dress with her youngest child.

“You know, she’s a size zero, a perfect zero, it won’t take six months to get dressed!” Kathie Lee continued. “She’s getting married in June, so we’re against it, but no. We just want to have the experience of sipping champagne while trying on wedding dresses. If she knows her, she’s already in her closet.”

The actress’s only son, Cody, 29, will also be walking down the aisle in 2020. “Let’s just put it that way, I’m writing a lot of checks for my daughter! Thank goodness I don’t have to pay for Cody either!” Kathie Lee joked. Kathie Lee shares both children with her late husband Frank Gifford.

The gift I can give the author has changed a lot in her life. After leaving her Today appearance in New York City, she decided to move to Nashville – and there were already 180. “First of all, there is a different culture – a completely different culture down there, and it is a culture the kindness in Nashville, ”Kathie Lee said during an episode in November 2019 on the popular NBC daily news program. “And they’re authentically nice. I think there are some mean ones, but I don’t hang around with them. They are happy, they have so much fun. Music everywhere. There are grills. Everything is Americana the way I grew up. “

“I wake up and church bells and birds ring around me,” she continued. “When a siren comes by, it’s not because someone was murdered, but because someone needs help. It’s different every day. I haven’t noticed that it’s been seven months since I was here.”

