It’s been almost a whole year Kathie Lee Gifford Kissed today and New York City says goodbye to moving to Nashville in April 2019. When she returned to her roots on the NBC morning show for a quick visit, the beloved TV star explained how husband Frank Gifford’s death and the “crippled” loneliness felt like she was a driving force behind her move to Music City.

“My home in Connecticut, where Frank and I raised our beautiful children and we had so many happy years … when I lived alone, dogs can only do so much for you,” said Kathie, 66, frankly during the day Episode 23 episode. “And I love my dogs, but it wasn’t just the fullest, the most exciting, the happiest, all the dog noises, the sounds of the kids, the smoke in the grill and, you know … it was just life.”

Carolyn Contino / BEI / Shutterstock

The former star of Kathie Lee and Hoda – who shares children Cody Gifford, 29 and Cassidy Gifford, 26, with her late husband – then she told former fellow campaigners Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager How have things changed since Frank’s tragic death? “It felt like I was alone in the morgue,” she admitted. “And I said I had to build a new life or it would kill me. The loneliness was crippled. It was paralyzing.”

Though Kathie Lee could find a way to fill her day with distractions, she couldn’t carry the burden she felt at home. “I lived to be with you in the morning because that was -” said the former Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee who stood by Hoda and added, “And then I would go home at night. And I said,” Where is life abundant? “And I said,” Nashville. “

Despite all the difficulties she faced before moving to Nashville, Kathie Lee raved that she was looking forward to life. “I’ve had three big weddings this year and I’m just excited,” she said of Today, referring to the upcoming wedding of son Cody, the wedding of daughter Cassidy and of course Hoda. “It’s life, it’s like what I talked about earlier. You can’t focus on what you lost. You will lose whatever life you have left when you do that. It will be you eat alive. “

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

While Kathie Lee has found happiness in her life again, all that is missing is love. Although it was almost five years ago that Frank died of natural causes at the age of 84, the blonde beauty doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to find another man.

“God will bring someone into my life and I will be thrilled,” said Kathie Lee in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly. “I’m not looking for it. It will find me!”

