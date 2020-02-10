Valentine’s Day is coming! We partnered with Goya Foods to bring you the perfect, delicious dessert for that special someone. And best of all: preparation takes less than 10 minutes. Katherine Whaley is in the kitchen with her mother this week and is conjuring up a Valentine’s Day recipe with Goya coconut milk, Maria cookies and of course chocolate!

This week’s recipe: Brownie Dip

ingredients

-8oz cream cheese

-8oz cool whip

-1 box of brownie mix

-1/4 cup of Goya coconut milk

-2 TBSP cocoa powder

-1 cup of mini chocolate chips

-1/4 tsp goya salt

-1/2 tsp goya cinnamon

-Goya Maria cookies for immersion

-Strawberries for dipping

-Goya Dulce de Leche

manual

1. Combine your cream cheese, the cool whip, the brownie mixture, the cocoa powder, the goya cinnamon, the goya salt and the goya coconut milk in a large bowl.

Second Stir until everything is creamy and united.

Third If desired, stir in chocolate pieces and sprinkle over them.

4th Drizzle top with Goya Dulce de Leche

5th Serve with anything you want – Goya Maria biscuits!

