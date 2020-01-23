advertisement

Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) was cast as the lead role for the pilot by Rebel, a potential drama series inspired by Brockovich’s life, as reported by our sister site Deadline.

Rebel was created by Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) and follows Annie “Rebel” Bello, a lawyer without a law degree and the people she loves. If Rebel gets involved in a fight that she believes in, she will win at all costs, ”says the official logline.

The drama secured pilot engagement in October.

Sagal is currently appearing in The Conners as Louise, a new love interest for Dan. According to a description of an upcoming live episode of The Conners, “… Louise (played by Sagal) gets an opportunity to send her away from Lanford,” and causes the Conner daughters to force Louise to a surprise party. Does that mean Sagal is leaving Lanford with Rebel on the horizon?

Last season, Sagal was cast for a non-serial comedy called Nana. She also had a three-part run at the network’s late Grand Hotel.

Vernoff wrote and produced Rebel. Brockovich, John Davis, John Fox and Alexandre Schmitt are also on board as EPs.

Brockovich was previously played by Julia Roberts in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich. Sagal’s additional series credits include 8 Simple Rules, Superior Donuts and Futurama.

