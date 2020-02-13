Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure as senior royals have left a void at the top of the royal family. While the Sussex’s were previously part of a “Fab Four” with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, it appears that a new, strong team has emerged after the Megxit.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited Stanford Hall of the Defense Medical Rehabilitation Center (DMRC) on Tuesday with Kate and Wills.

The Royals were given a tour of the center, which helps to rehabilitate members of the armed forces with the most modern facilities.

Photos of the engagement show how the high-ranking royals look happy and relaxed in each other’s company.

Energy reader Alison Ward analyzed photos of the trip for Express.co.uk.

Alison added, “The picture of them laughing together shows the real connection.”

Alison claims that Charles’ body language signals that he approves of Kate.

She said: “Charles’s warm smile and thumbs up are a physical and literal sign that he approves of for his daughter-in-law.

“Although they are in the group with Camilla and William, there is a very clear dynamic between father and daughter-in-law that is noticeable – Camilla also watches with approval.”

“Her body language suggests that Kate can speak openly and directly to Charles and him to her.”