Kate Middleton: Will Prince George give his mother a new title once he is king?

Kate Middleton and Prince William married in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2011, after the wedding they became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Together they have three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. Their eldest son, Prince George, is in third place in front of the British throne, so it is very likely that the young Prince will one day inherit the throne from his father, and what happens to Kate afterwards? Will she play a new title and role?

When Prince William ascends to the British throne, the Duchess of Cambridge will be elevated to the title of Queen Consort, the King’s wife, who is probably called Queen.

When the title is given to the wife of a ruling king, she would have to participate in her own coronation celebration to honor the title.

In this role Kate would have the same social status as the king, but she will not have the same political power.

The royal family website said: “Unless decided otherwise, a queen consort is crowned with the king in a similar but simpler ceremony.

“If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her partner will not be crowned or anointed during the coronation ceremony.”

The duchess – who is already a working member of the royal family – would also be given additional responsibilities than she has now.

She will have to support the Sovereign with his duties, as well as official obligations, but also be obliged to do extensive charity work – and be the head of charities – another thing that she will be responsible for the contribution of modernizing the monarchy .

However, it is very likely that Prince George will one day also become the King of Great Britain and as soon as that happens, Kate’s title would change again.

The Duchess of Cambridge would be called the Queen Mother, but this would only happen if she was the widow of a king.

Because the new monarch is usually crowned when the ruling parent dies, Kate would be given the title if George took the throne in her life.

Although Kate’s title would change, her role and responsibilities would not be much different.

The queen mother has the same duties as the queen consort and she would remain as one of the oldest members of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II’s mother was the last Queen Mother in the UK and she had the title for no less than 50 years.

Although the world knows that Prince George may one day be king, it was previously reported that the Cambridge children are unaware of their royal destiny.

This is because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wanted to keep their youth as ‘normal’ as possible.

William even talked about his family before, where he described them as “very normal,” and said there was a time and a place to tell George that he was going to be king – making it seem like the Cambridge children are not now informed of their royal position.

In April 2016, the future king spoke to the BBC: “As far as we are concerned, we are a normal family within our family unit.”

The father of three continued to explain that they are waiting for the right time to tell George that one day he will be a king.

He explained: “I love my children in the same way as every father, and I hope that George loves me just like every son of his father. In that sense, we are very normal.

“There will be a time and a place to raise George and understand how he fits into the world. But right now it’s just a matter of keeping a safe, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father. “

William, on the other hand, discovered his royal title as a child. Earlier, Jeremy Paxman recalled how Princess Diana often spoke of how William did not really want to be king.

Speaking about Paxman about the Queen’s children, he said: “We were talking about our children and she [Diana] said that William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say:” If you don’t want to I will have the job. “”

