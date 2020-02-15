Go girl! Duchess Kate will make her podcast debut on Saturday, February 15th.

Duchess Kate over the years: from commoner to future queen consort to royal mother

Kensington Palace announced on Friday February 14th via Instagram that the Duchess of Cambridge would join the author Giovanna FletcherPodcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby”, in which she talks about motherhood and her interest in the early years of her childhood. 38-year-old Kate will also talk about her “5 Big Questions” survey that she launched last month to better understand childhood development.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Giovanna Fletcher. Courtesy of Kensington Palace / Instagram

“In the special episode of ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’, which was released on Saturday, February 15th at 1600 GMT, the Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers for three children and the 5 Big Duchess questions about the Under Fives survey, says the headline of the Kensington Palace contribution, and advise people to “visit the link in our biography to complete the survey” and positive, lasting change for those to come To generate generations. “

During her podcast appearance, Kate said that she was the mother of Prince George [6], Princess Charlotte [4] and Prince Louis [20 months], who she shares with her husband. Prince William, She showed that her experience with her grandmother inspired the way she raised her own children.

The sweetest moments of Prince William and Duchess Kate with their children

“I had an amazing grandma who spent a lot of time playing with us, doing handicrafts and going to the greenhouse to work in the garden and cook with us,” she says in the upcoming episode of Town & Country. “And I try to incorporate many of the experiences she made back then into the experiences that I now give my children.”

Fletcher, 35, expressed her excitement about Kate joining her in the special episode. “So … that happened. HAPPY MUM, HAPPY BABY with The Duchess of Cambridge will be available tomorrow at 4:00 p.m., ”wrote the British author on Instagram and wrote a promotional photo of the episode with the duo. “The Duchess talks about her work and passion for the early years as well as about her personal experiences with motherhood.”

Fletcher continued: “It was a total pleasure to sit and chat! I can’t wait to hear this episode of the podcast! “

Stars who are interested

Since joining the British royal family, early childhood development has become one of the main causes of Kate. Previously, she had spoken in May 2019 about her commitment to the topic.

“In recent years, I’ve focused much of my work on the early years and how important they are for later results,” she said in a statement on Kensington Palace’s Instagram. “I believe that spending time outdoors can play a role in laying the foundation for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The podcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” is available wherever podcasts are streamed.

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

