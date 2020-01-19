Kate Middleton: Why Duchess doesn't dress Prince Charlotte in trousers

advertisement

Kate Middleton is a fashion icon and is often sought for inspiration. In recent years, she has supported numerous fashion trends to conquer the country. The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony held in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children together, including the cute Princess Charlotte.

The young royal family has been a huge hit with the nation and is often at the center of the media.

In fact, the little princess has begun fashion trends just like her mother, but royal fans have quickly noticed that Charlotte has never seen one thing; pants. Did Kate banish her from them?

Princess Charlotte has never been seen in public in shorts or pants.

Although many energetic little girls wear leggings to run around in the summer or wear shorts to play in, Kate chooses to dress her daughter only in dresses.

So are female royals forbidden to wear pants? Or is it a personal choice on behalf of the duchess?

According to a royal expert, it is not forbidden for female royals to wear pants or shorts, and for everyone knows, Charlotte can still wear them very well behind closed doors.

Marlene Koenig, blog founder of Royal Musings, told BAZAAR.com: “There are no rules for no pants. If the duchess is in a public dress and Charlotte is with her, Charlotte will probably be in a dress at this age – also in formal portraits, or on the balcony for the Trooping of the Color.

“I expect that when the kids are at home, playing in the nursery or in the back yard, they wear more casual clothes.”

Although there is no rule about wearing pants by itself, it seems traditionally that young female royals are dressed in dresses.

Marlene said: “If you look at pictures of young royal girls – from Princess Anne to Charlotte, you will notice that they tend to wear smocked dresses like little girls when they are in public with their parents.”

On the other hand, whether they work with stockings of socks or go casual with a pair of little Crocs, little Prince George is rarely photographed without shorts.

Etiquette expert William Hanson explained to Harpers Bazaar: “It is very English to dress a young boy in shorts.

“Pants are for older boys and men, while shorts for young boys are one of those quiet class markers we have in England.

Prince George was only allowed to wear shorts until recently, but now that he is older, he may wear pants, he may even be photographed on the annual Christmas card of the family with trousers that violate the royal protocol.

This is not the first time that George’s parents have decided to break the protocol.

There is one thing that Duke and Duchess have thoroughly decided to throw away their two boys’ wardrobes.

“A newborn boy would usually be dressed in a dress for the first year or two,” says Hanson, “and then he was” checked “and wore garments that looked more like shorts or pants than dresses.

“The usual habit is for a boy to graduate into trousers about eight years old.”

But Kate Middleton plans to break the tradition of more than just fashion when it comes to her children.

When it comes to which school Prince George goes to, Kate will postpone the royal tradition.

Rebecca English for the Daily Mail claimed that “friends” had revealed Kate and William’s plans for the education of their oldest son.

Many may have assumed that Prince George would attend Eton, just like his father.

However, his parents may consider sending him to his mother’s former school.

Kate and William have discussed sending George to Marlborough from £ 12,605 a year instead of Eton from £ 13,556 a year

