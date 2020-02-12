Kate Middleton was shocked today when she took a relaxed pose while visiting a farm in Belfast. The Duchess sat with her legs apart and looked casual and happy. While this is not uncommon for most, this pose is a far cry from the so-called “duchess slant” associated with royal women like Princess Diana.

“Her pit baring here is a double gesture when she raises an arm to her hair, but in a very commanding gesture that reveals the armpit.”

This pose shows that Kate feels very comfortable and happy in this environment.

“When people and animals feel vulnerable, they tend to shrink on their own and put their arms on their torsos to protect them, but spreading the pits signals superiority and strength,” she said.

“Kate’s other arm hangs in a way that forms the ‘flipped V’ gap. This is another subtle way to show a high level of confidence here.

How did Kate Middleton become a royal?

Early life

Kate Middleton or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on January 9, 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England.

She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight attendant and stewardess. The couple founded a party supply company, Party Pieces, in 1987, valued at £ 30 million.

Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews (34) and a younger brother James Middleton (31).

education

Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan in 1984, where the future Duchess was taught in an English-language kindergarten.

After moving to Berkshire, the family sent Kate to St. Andrews School. She went on to study briefly at Downe House before moving to Marlborough College, where she joined.

At university, young Kate attended the University of St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she received a Bachelor MA (2: 1 Hons) in art history.

Relationship with Prince William

Kate met Prince William when they both studied in St. Andrews and lived in St. Salvator’s Hall. As is well known, William Kate had a preference for it after wearing a see-through dress during a fashion show.

The couple started dating in 2003 and lived together during their second year of college.

The couple separated in April 2007, but were together again in October.

wedding

Prince William suggested Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were in Kenya at the time.

On April 29, 2011, they got married at Westminster Abbey and saw the event live with 26 million viewers.

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress that was worth £ 250,000 on the big day.

Kate took the title “Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge” and became the Duchess of Cambridge on that day.