Kate Middleton The best outfits ever: pictures

advertisement

In front Meghan Markle entered our life, the royal family had another style icon in Kensington Palace – Kate Middleton! Forget about her great hat game and her enviable hair. Prince WilliamThe better half know how to put together a killer ensemble and have stayed true to their sophisticated sense of style. Now, in honor of her 38th birthday, let’s take a look back at her best looks ever. And oh boy, are there many of them?

Meghan Markle’s best fashion: the best outfits she’s been wearing since becoming queen

From her blue Issa engagement dress and stunning Alexander McQueen wedding dress to her fondness for gorgeous green stockings and the occasionally patterned dress, Duchess Kate simply embodies a classic and timeless dress with a modern, royal touch. To see the most beautiful moments of the birthday girls, continue browsing for killer dresses, all-star dresses and sensational coat dresses.

advertisement

advertisement